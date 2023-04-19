AMESBURY — The local educational community will soon come together for the 20th annual Hall of Honor to recognize three people who have inspired thousands of residents.
The event, scheduled for May 11 at Holy Family Parish Hall, will be held by the Amesbury Education Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that has awarded more than $800,000 in grants to local educators since 2003.
Each year, the Hall of Honor recognizes three people: a former educator, a former student and a friend of education.
This time, Karen Iworsky will be honored as the former educator, Richard Poulin as the former student and MaryEllen Shirshac as the friend of education.
Patty Hoyt, a former AEFI president who now chairs the organization’s grant committee, said the event usually lasts an entire day.
“The three winners come to the school in the morning and there is an assembly where they talk. They will give a little speech about their life story, and there’s usually a question-and-answer [session] for upperclassmen,” Hoyt said, referring to Amesbury High School.
AEFI President Bill Messner explained how the Hall of Honor ties in with a mission of broadening and enhancing community support for the city’s public schools.
“It brings together the community to honor these role models who are role models not just for the students, but for us,” he said.
Messner talked about each of the honorees, beginning with Poulin.
“He had a 36-year career in the Amesbury Police Department with a number of different accolades and accomplishments,” Messner said, adding that Poulin was the city’s first Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer.
Messner graduated a year after Poulin and joked that while Poulin “was not the valedictorian” during his tenure at AHS, he turned out to be a great man. He said one of his favorite things about the Hall of Honor is that it shows even students who were not the greatest academically can go on to live amazing lives.
“How you do in high school academically is not how you do in life necessarily,” Messner said.
He described Iworsky as a “terrific teacher” who organized various activities. He said Iworsky is a big supporter of veterans and that she started a program called From America, delivering items to those serving abroad following her own son’s seven-month deployment to Iraq.
“She was instrumental in supporting the troops overseas with packages and creating personal items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, nonperishable snacks and food,” Messner said.
Speaking about Shirshac, Messner said she has volunteered in Amesbury schools since 1995. He said one thing she founded that stood out in his mind was “AMS Idol,” a concert put on by teachers.
He said it has been described as “the most anticipated and scary event every year for teachers and the most exciting event for students.”
In addition to honoring the new inductees, AEFI will also announce its spring grants and award them to teachers.
Tickets for the event can be purchased for $35 at www.eventbrite.com/e/amesbury-educational-foundation-inc-hall-of-honor-tickets-594099205717.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
