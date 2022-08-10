NEWBURYPORT — The recent Newburyport PTO Kitchen Tour raised more than $30,000 for the district’s prekindergarten through eighth-grade students, according to the PTO.
The one-day event drew more than 800 people who enjoyed some of Newburyport’s best kitchens, sweets, savories, brews, wines and coffee.
“The funds raised at the tour come at a critical time in our fiscal year and set our 2022-2023 school year up for success,” the PTO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for our generous homeowners, sponsors, advertisers, food and drink donors, media partners and almost 100 volunteers in a variety of roles who made this day memorable.”
