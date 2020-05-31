315 graduate from Whittier Tech over three days    

HAVERHILL -- Whittier Tech held socially distanced commencement events this week, from Wednesday through Friday, celebrating the graduation of 315 students.
Over the course of the three days, the Class of 2020 was sorted into three separate groups alphabetically, and each group had the opportunity to drive up to Whittier Tech on their designated day with two guests in their vehicle. Students brought their diplomas, crossed the stage on the campus football field once their name was read and had their photo taken with their parents or guardians.
All participants were required to adhere to social distancing guidance for the duration of each event.
"Having this opportunity to celebrate our graduating class was truly special, and we're thankful to have found a solution that allowed us to do so safely," Principal Chris Laganas said in a press release. "We're going to miss the Class of 2020, and we wish each and every one of the newest Whittier Tech alumni the very best as they move forward. You each are capable of tremendous things, and we're incredibly proud of all you've become over the last four years."
Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the class "is full of extraordinary young people, and we could not be more proud to celebrate their achievements."
"In these unprecedented times, this class has demonstrated resiliency and grit. They've persevered, and accomplished a great deal over their entire high school careers," she said.
Valedictorian Jameson Bartholomew, a culinary arts student of Groveland, said in the release, "All of my shop teachers have inspired me to continue in the culinary field. My bosses at work and my parents have also inspired me to do what I love."
Bartholomew plans to attend the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York this fall.
A speech by class President Isabelle Giunta of Newburyport, who studied medical assisting at Whittier Tech, will be given in a graduation video Whittier Tech will share with students and their families. The video will feature student speeches and photos of students as they graduated, and a second video compilation of the three-day commencement activities will also be shared in mid-June.
"Throughout our years at Whittier we not only learned about academics and our trades but life skills," Giunta said in the release. "We are now ready to take on the world and tackle every challenge that comes with it, and as we all know, there is quite a lot. We have good heads on our shoulders and strong opinions. We are quite aware of the road we have ahead of us but this should not scare or hold us back. It is finally our time to be heard and to be capable of making the changes we want to see in our world."
Giunta is working as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Newburyport. She will attend Quinnipiac University as a nursing major this fall, and is interested in studying obstetrics and becoming a midwife.
Academic awards were given to the following students in the following subjects:
Math – Jameson J. Bartholomew, of Groveland
English – Chantal M. Kelley, of Newburyport
Art – Zachary R. DePaolo, of Newburyport
Music – Zachary R. DePaolo, of Newburyport
Vocational-Technical Awards were given to the following students in the following programs:
Design & Visual Communications – Olivia M. Bunting, of Georgetown
Electrical – Benjamin D. Blackmun, of Amesbury
Plumbing and Heating – Ethan J. Calderwood, of Merrimac
Metal Fabrication – Benjamin D. Carlson, of Byfield
Cosmetology – Gina M. Jackson, of West Newbury
Electronics – Matthew C. Miller, of Amesbury
Auto body – Andrew J. Robinson, of Groveland
During this school year, 164 seniors were also employed at co-op jobs.
