$32K raised for West Newbury crash victim

WEST NEWBURY — Only days after local resident Patrick McCoy was seriously injured in a freak car accident, more than $32,000 has been raised on GoFundMe to cover medical expenses.
McCoy was driving on Ferry Lane in West Newbury on Tuesday about 4 p.m. when his vehicle was rear-ended by another car.
West Newbury police Chief Jeffrey Durand said it appeared McCoy had gotten out of his car to check for damage when the other driver accelerated and pinned him between the two vehicles.
McCoy, 48, of West Newbury was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries. The Merrimac and Groveland fire departments provided mutual aid to West Newbury at the landing zone behind the public safety building.
The GoFundMe online fundraising page was organized by staff at Sparhawk School in Amesbury, where McCoy's wife, Ann, teaches French and Spanish.
"The McCoy family was in a tragic car accident that resulted in life-altering injuries for (a) father of two, Patrick. There is so much that is unknown about what comes next, but supporting this incredible family through this challenging time would be so deeply appreciated."
McCoy's injuries will have long lasting and profound effects on the family financially, according to the page.
"While his long road to recovery has only just begun, the medical bills will begin piling up and not all costs will be covered by medical insurance," the fundraising page reads. "In addition, the accident has resulted in loss of income."
Jason LaCroix, who serves on the board of directors with McCoy at Opportunity Works — a local nonprofit that empowers people with disabilities, said he was shocked and saddened to hear the news.
"It's so sad to see bad things happen to good people," LaCroix said.
LaCroix said McCoy has been a vital part of Opportunity Works as an adviser and financial supporter, and in the field speaking to people across the region.
"A great family man who loves his family very much," LaCroix added.
On McCoy's Facebook page, dozens of comments wishing him well can found beneath a link to the GoFundMe page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.