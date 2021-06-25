NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury was presented with a $350,000 check this week from the estate of former Historical Society of Old Newbury President Clifford Sanborn Bonney — the largest donation by an individual the museum has ever received.
Bonney, who formerly owned Bonney’s Hallmark in Port Plaza, died in December 2019 at the age of 74 and bequeathed most of his antique collection to the museum.
Though he spent his last 15 or so years in Petersburg, Virginia, Bonney lived in New England for most of his life.
Jay Williamson, who was the curator for the Historical Society of Old Newbury from 1997 to 2014 and a board member for three years before that, met and befriended Bonney when he was president in 1995.
Williamson, a fine art and antiques appraiser and consultant, was contacted after Bonney’s death by close friend and the executrix of his estate, Patty Pritchett, and asked to do an estate tax appraisal of his antique collection.
Williamson flew to Virginia and coordinated efforts to bring Bonney’s estate back to New England for an auction through John McInnis Auctioneers in Amesbury.
Part of the collection included Pilgrim era furnishings that Bonney rented out to filmmakers to use on some of the sets of “The Crucible,” which was shot, in part, in Ipswich in the late 1990s.
The auction, held in October 2020, raised $300,000 and Pritchett, on behalf of the estate, added $50,000 more to the total bequest to the museum.
Bonney never married or had children, but Williamson said “his children were the collections that he built over his lifetime.”
Williamson noted that his friend was an avid antique collector from childhood right up to when he died.
“He cherished these antiques and that’s why, I think, he remembered the Historical Society so fondly,” Williamson said. “I think it’s remarkable what an impact the Historical Society has on people — not just Cliff, but others.”
Pritchett and her husband, Ken, drove to Newburyport from Virginia this week to present the check to members of the museum board.
Co-President David Mack, who knew Bonney for roughly 30 years, said the money would go into an endowment fund and be used for the upkeep of the historical grounds and gardens at the Cushing House, 98 High St.
Bonney was passionate about history and restoration. Some of his own projects included the restoration of the 18th century Seddon Tavern in Newbury and the restoration of the Strachan-Harrison House in Petersburg, Virginia.
He also helped his father restore an 18th century house in New Hampshire, previously known as Ferry Travelers Tavern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.