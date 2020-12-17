NEWBURYPORT — Russell Meade, 93, stands proudly in Market Square, mask pulled down to his chin, a smile on his face. Behind him towers a Christmas tree dotted with lights and ornaments.
Russell has been growing the tree at his home on Middle Road in Newbury since 1982, and donated it to the city of Newburyport for this year’s holiday season.
Jeff Meade, Russell’s son, drove his father down to Market Square on Wednesday to take a look at the decorated tree up close. While there was no formal lighting this year, Russell couldn’t be prouder of his tree.
“He’s proud and pleased. I would call it a personal goal of his ever since he moved to Newbury,” said Jeff. “I’m glad he got it done.”
According to Jeff Meade, this moment has been a long time coming. Russell and his wife moved to Newbury in 1982, and Russell immediately bought more than a dozen Christmas trees and planted them all over his property.
“We had little family gatherings and he’d let us cut these Christmas trees as they grew over the years,” recalled Jeff. “But this one he never let us touch.”
Even then, Russell had big plans for that tree. He knew that Newburyport accepted donations for Christmas trees, and he became determined to have his tree picked. Jeff said his father offered his tree to the city a few times, but it wasn’t chosen. But this year, the city came asking for it.
The city asked Russell’s permission to use his tree, then brought in a crew with a large truck and a trailer to cart the tree off his property and over to Market Square. The tree has been on display to the public since November, but it still holds a special meaning for the Meades.
“It’s a fun little family event for us,” said Jeff Meade.
