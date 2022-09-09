SALISBURY — There’s no place better to be than Essex County. That was the sentiment shared by all as the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau awarded 10 local organizations a total of $38,000 in mini grant funding on Sept. 9 at the Maria Miles Visitor Center off Interstate 95.
The NBCVB awards these grants as part of its mission to encourage the 34 cities and towns of Essex County as tourist destinations.
“We have historically held an open house in the summer to bring people's attention to this visitor center and the fact that over a quarter million people every year come into our visitor information center,” NBCVB Executive Director Nancy Gardella said. “We're also using this occasion to give away mini grants to 10 local organizations that are going to help drive visitation into Essex County away from summer into the fall and winter, and we're so excited to do that.”
Gardella explained the qualifications for being awarded one of these mini grants, while admitting her surprise at the number of applicants.
“So there's a grant application process and it was surprising to me that we didn't have even more applicants for this process, and we certainly hope in the future we'll have more applicants,” Gardella said. “What qualified people for eligibility is their willingness to embrace and attract visitors to Essex County in those softer winter and fall months.”
One organization to be awarded one of these grants was the Museum of Old Newbury.
Museum Executive Director Bethany Dorau explained the difficulties of running a non-profit organization.
“Nonprofits, especially smaller nonprofits, like the Museum of Old Newbury, struggle to market themselves,” Dorau said. “And these places often have the most incredible collections of artifacts, art, and archives in the world, and they just have a hard time inviting people to come and enjoy what they have.”
With the help of the NBCVB, Dorau said she has not run into those same struggles.
“This is why we invest in the North of Boston CVB,” Dorau said. “We have marketing power that way outstrips our, what we could ever do as an individual organization.”
Dorau said she plans to use part of this grant to help the museum update its website, www.newburyhistory.org.
Gardella was proud when speaking about Essex County as a whole.
“The beauty of Essex County stands up to any place in the world. And we are so fortunate to have this beautiful area to represent and promote,” Gardella said.
