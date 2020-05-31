WEST NEWBURY -- Two of the three seats on the Park and Recreation Commission will have new occupants after the annual Town Elections on June 3. Four residents are vying for the two spots left vacant by Tom Flaherty and Bill Bachrach. The top vote getters at the polls will join John Foley on the board.
Voting takes place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Town Annex, 379 Main St., with an option to apply for a mail-in ballot available at www.wnewbury.org.
Candidates contending for Bachrach’s three-year seat are William Bradley Buschur and Jarrod P. Yoder. Buschur has also tossed his hat into the race for the remaining one-year of Flaherty’s term as have Raymond Antonopoulos and Wendy L. Willis. On the chance that he wins both seats, Buschur accepts one and the second leading vote getter for the other position fills that post.
The five candidates recently commented on why they were seeking to serve as a Park and Recreation commissioner.
Raymond Antonopoulos
Age: 43
Years in town: 11
(one-year term)
“Our town is changing at a blistering rate. We need elected officials that value our past but can also mold a future all can enjoy,” said Antonopoulos, “A pragmatic approach to recreational land use is something that we badly need.”
Acknowledging that land use can be a divisive subject, he proposes constructive conversations with stakeholders, a multi-year master plan, and input from families living here for generations. Youth sports strengthen the community -- teaching the value of hardwork and grace in defeat. Yet commissioners must strive beyond sports to serve all residents, he said. If elected he said he will start new conversations with various community groups.
William “Brad” Buschur
Age: 47
Years in town: 8
(One-year and three-year term)
“As a youth sports coach and an avid hiker I have developed a strong appreciation for West Newbury's excellent parks and open spaces. I am running to be a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission to work collaboratively to ensure all ages and all abilities have access to the benefits of parks and recreation. I will bring to the commission a professional background in landscape architecture and park planning as well as a deep understanding of the essential service parks provide as critical open space for respite and recreation.”
Wendy L.Willis
Age: 56
Years in town: 24
(One-year term)
“We need to look at the needs of all stakeholders. I believe I am uniquely qualified. My children were involved in youth sports K through 12, and I co-directed the ski and cheerleading programs. I understand the needs of youth sports. I have served on the School Committee, Affordable Housing Committee, as Garden Club treasurer, and on the Riding and Driving Club. I’m a founding member of Save Dunn’s Field and West Newbury Neighbor-to-Neighbor -- two successful grassroots movements. It’s vital to strike a balance for active and passive recreation and get input from all of our citizens.”
Jarrod P. Yoder
Age: 45
Years in town: 8
(Three-year term)
“Growing up, my hometown’s Parks and Recreation Department played an integral part in my development and education. As commissioner, I intend to ‘pay it forward’ to town residents. I am uniquely qualified for this role as I have two decades of experience working with municipalities to support environmental, sustainable/smart growth projects. Collaboration, communication, taxpayer concerns and promoting best practices for our community are paramount. I am a rational, strategic thinker, basing decisions on stakeholder input, data, and facts, which will inform our community of programmatic options and the best uses of our recreational areas and parks.”
