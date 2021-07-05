STOW — State fire officials announced the graduation of 56 members of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy call/volunteer recruit firefighter training program, including five from Greater Newburyport towns.
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier said in a press release there were 40 graduates from 23 departments in Class 91 and 16 graduates from six departments in Class 92.
Graduates in the first class included Christen Grugnale, Matthew Guy and Robert Hoffman of the Groveland Fire Department; William Howard of the Merrimac Fire Department; and Andrea Ball of the West Newbury Fire Department.
The call/volunteer firefighter recruit training program, which is offered tuition free, is unique in that it delivers a standard recruit training curriculum, meets national standards, and is held nights and weekends to accommodate firefighters' work schedules.
In the release, Fournier said, “First responders are on the front lines protecting their communities and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever. We have taken greater advantage of online learning technology, reduced group training size to increase social distancing, implemented screening, and required mask wearing to keep our instructors and students as safe as possible during these uncertain times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.