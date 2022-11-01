NEWBURYPORT — A family of five driving home after trick-or-treating Monday evening was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in four different ambulances following a head-on collision on Storey Avenue near Chipotle restaurant, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Barry Salt said the family was driving west on Storey Avenue toward Woodman Way in a Hyundai Sonata about 9:10 p.m. when it collided with another Sonata traveling east. The cause of the crash remains under investigation but Salt said it appears one of the cars may have been attempting a left turn.
“They hit solid, they hit hard,” Salt said.
The driver of the other car complained of back and neck pain but declined transport.
The family members, a mother, father and three children, were transported via Newbury, Amesbury and Atlantic Ambulance with what turned out to be not-so-serious injuries, Salt said.
Salt said Storey Avenue was closed in both directions for about an hour until all firefighters, police and ambulances cleared the scene.
Newburyport police records show that one of the drivers was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
