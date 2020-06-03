SEABROOK – Five Boston-area teenagers were arrested at a Woburn gas station on Tuesday, hours after local police say they stole a cache of fireworks from a Route 1 business.
Seabrook police Chief Brett Walker said the teens walked into Fantasy Fireworks off Route 1 and stole many packages of fireworks. Walker called the incident a theft, akin to shoplifting.
Among those arrested were Jamaun Coakley-Thomason, 18, of Boston, Delix Ejiogu, 19, of Boston, a 16-year-old from Cambridge, a 17-year-old from Boston, and an 18-year-old from Dorchester, according to published reports.
Upon the five left Fantasy Fireworks, local police sent out an alert asking other departments to look for a gray Ford Expedition. The SUV was soon spotted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper on Interstate 93 in Woburn.
The trooper pulled the Expedition over on Montvale Avenue near a gas station around 5:25 p.m. and charged all five with possession of fireworks, driving a stolen motor vehicle, and stolen property charges, according to published reports.
