Govs is working '9 to 5'
The Governor’s Academy's recently announced this year's annual winter musical, "9 to 5," will be performed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on campus in the Bergmann Theater at the Wilkie Center for the Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public. "9 to 5" is based on the 1980 film with Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dabney Coleman starring.
Carr-Petrova Duo at UUC
The Carr-Petrova Duo featuring violinist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova will perform “Hers,” a program made up entirely of works by female composers, on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St. Suggested donations are $20, $10 for seniors, with free admission for children and students.
Laughing until it hurts at The Grog
The Grog will host its monthly comedy show on Friday at 7 p.m. with profits benefitting The Pettengill House in Salisbury. The restaurant/pub is located at 13 Middle St., Newburyport. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/21-comedy-undergroundthe-grog-charity-comedy-to-benefit-pettengill-house-tickets-515584676647.
Fly like an eagle
Join North Shore field teachers on Saturday at a popular viewing area to spot bald ragles along the Merrimack River and learn about their behavior. Times are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. The event is part of the 18th annual Merrimack River Eagle Festival. For more information, visit massaudubon.org/program-catalog/joppa-flats/85577-eagle-festival-everything-eagles!-morning.
Frankie & Johnnie at The Coma
Rockabilly with a country twang will be filling the P.I. Beachcoma on Sunday at 4 p.m. when Frankie & Johnnie returns to the Plum Island restaurant. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes and plenty of energy when you visit as Frankie & Johnnie is sure to shake things up in a big way. The P.I. Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
