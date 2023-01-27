Munchkins aren’t only in Oz
Newburyport Public Library hosts Munchkins & Munchkins on Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Join the library to do a simple craft, have a doughnut hole or two, and chat with friends new and old. Kids of all ages and abilities are welcome. This month, crafters will meet in the library’s program room in the back of the building. The library is at 94 State St., Newburyport.
Celebrate the arts
Newburyport Art is hosting a celebratory reception Saturday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. for its Winter Juried Show with an awards presentation by juror Lynne Allen at 4 p.m. This free event is open to the public and is NAA’s first show of 2023. The Newburyport Art Association is located at 65 Water St., Newburyport.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Superbowl of Birding
The Superbowl of Birding, hosted by Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center, returns for its 20th anniversary on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The premier birding event of the season will bring in birding teams from all over the region who will compete in the 12-hour competition for various awards. Registration is $20 for adults and children ages 13 and up, and $10 for children ages 6 to 12.
Dinner and drag show
The Plum Island Beachcoma will be welcoming back Miz Wigfall and Buster Pants on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Grab your girls (and guys) maybe to celebrate their birthday, their bachelorette or just a post-holiday gathering. Reservations required. Call 978-358-8218. You may also message the Coma on its Facebook page. Located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.