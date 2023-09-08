Feel good this weekend
The Feel Good Festival, part of the two-day Live Well Festival in Amesbury, takes place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in various downtown locations. Zach Field Drum & Music will perform in Market Square. The Upper Millyard features health and wellness providers, face painting, and special activities and giveaways. Other activities take place outside the public library and Central Congregational Church.
Rally Day Sunday
Newburyport’s Central Congregational Church holds its annual Rally Day Sunday following its 10:30 a.m. worship service. There will be free food and ice cream, a scavenger hunt in the sanctuary, and a chance to put the pastor in the dunk tank. The church is at 14 Titcomb St.
Brews and bass guitars
Broken Daisies will be rocking BareWolf Brewing in Amesbury on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. This all-ages show is free and dogs are welcome. Be sure to sample beer from the Oakland Street brewery while grooving to the tunes. Known for its ‘80s and ‘90s-style original music, Broken Daises will no doubt get people thinking of U2, the Cranberries, and Death Cab for Cutie.
Salt marsh riverboat tour
Join volunteer Parker River National Wildlife Refuge naturalists Sunday for a unique tour of the salt marsh creeks and habitats. Learn about the importance of the salt marsh to wildlife and humans. This is a ticketed tour via Yankee Clipper Harbor Tours. The tour runs from 8 to 9:30 a.m. and begins at Newburyport’s waterfront dock.
Taylor Ashton at the Firehouse
Singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton takes to the Firehouse Center for the Arts stage Sunday at 7 p.m. Born and raised in Canada, Ashton’s newest album “Stranger To The Feeling” was recorded during his recent 4,000-mile, cross-country trip. Tickets are $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers. The Firehouse is in Market Square, Newburyport.
