Show your Pride
Newburyport's first ever Pride parade steps off Saturday at noon. The Pride parade will begin at the Bartlet Mall and then proceed down Green Street to the waterfront boardwalk. The parade is part of the city's Pride Weekend and LGBTQI+ Pride Month celebrated nationally since 2000. For more information and activities check: www.newburyportpride.com
Spring Fest is back
The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry's annual Spring Fest returns Saturday and Sunday at Waterfront Park in downtown Newburyport. The celebration of arts and culture starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m. Check out local live bands, local food trucks and libations and artisans and crafters. Free fun for the whole family is virtually guaranteed.
Every dog has its day
The second annual Newburyport Dog bash will turn Cashman Park into canine heaven on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $6 for humans and free for dogs with proceeds going to Sweet Paws Rescue. The first 200 people who buy tickets will get a free tote bag with goodies inside. The party features dog businesses, vendors, food trucks, live music and a beer garden hosted by BareWolf Brewing.
Let's Go Outside
The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge invites everyone to spend time outdoors on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its annual Let's Go Outside event. Activity stations will be located at both the visitor center and along the refuge road. Try your hand at archery, surf fishing, kayaking, bird watching, and a bike rodeo. This event will take place rain or shine.
Kind Soul at the Coma
Want to rock out? Want to dance until you drop? Head to the P.I. Beachcoma on Sunday when Kind Soul returns for three hours of good time music. The show starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m. The P.I. Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
