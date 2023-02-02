Ice cream in February? Why not?
The Pettengill House Ice Cream for Breakfast fundraiser takes place Saturday at Hodgies Too locations in Newburyport and Salisbury. The event takes place during the National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Hodgies Too in Salisbury is located at 136 Rabbit Road, while Newburyport's is located at 251 Low St. A portion of the proceeds received Saturday will be donated to The Pettengill House.
Hot chocolate makes more sense though
Newburyport's fifth annual Share The Warmth hot chocolate stand event takes place in various locations Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Newburyport Youth Services has been spearheading the effort to ask residents to host hot chocolate stands in their neighborhoods as a way to build a sense of community.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Pick up some produce
Stop by BareWolf Brewing to pick up some fresh produce and other local sourced items at the Amesbury Farmers’ Market, from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday. The Amesbury Farmers’ Market, located at 12 Oakland St., features seasonal and locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, local eggs, roasted coffee, artisan’s goods, BareWolf Brewing craft beer, herbs and microgreens, and prepared foods.
Strike a pose
Visit Repose Yoga at The Tannery Marketplace in Newburyport on Saturday, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. where you can create your energy roadmap to identify the areas in your life that drain you and those that fulfill you. Enjoy gentle yoga to move the energy in the body, chakra-based meditations for centering and aligning, journaling to gain new insights for your individual health and wellness journey.
