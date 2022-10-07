Colonials vs. RedcoatsSpencer-Peirce-Little Farm will be transformed into a Revolutionary War battleground and campsite this weekend when Colonial forces tangle with British Redcoats. Events on Saturday take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while those on Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is at 5 Littles Lane, Newbury. Tickets: $15. Free admission for children under 5.
Catch a frightening flick
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to a free outdoor showing of “Hocus Pocus” on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Park on Water Street (also known as the Lower Millyard) in Amesbury. The film is part of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce’s “Friday Night Frights” program for October. For more information, visit www.amesburychamber.com.
Make your voices heardA women’s protest rally is scheduled for Saturday, from noon to 1 p.m., at the corner of High and State streets in conjunction with the national Women’s March — Feminist Futures. The local event is co-organized by the PEG Center for Art & Activism on Harris Street.
Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwayThe Belleville Roots Music Series presents Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway on Friday at 8 p.m. on the Belleville Stage, 300 High St. Called one of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world, Molly Tuttle is a multiinstrumentalist and singer/songwriter. Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 day of show, and $10 for ages 18 and under.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day observance SaturdayHead to Waterfront Park in Newburyport on Saturday for an Indigenous Peoples’ Day observance from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event honors the region’s Indigenous nations and will include drumming, music, stories, speakers and other activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.