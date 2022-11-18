Singing the night away
A cappella Night – the Pentucket Arts Foundation’s annual celebration of song, takes place Saturday at 7 p.m. at Pentucket Regional Middle-High School. Tickets for this annual event, which returns after COVID-19 restrictions closed it down last year, are $10. They can be bought online until noon of that day or at the door starting at 6 p.m.
All that jazz
Baritone saxophonist Danny Harrington of Newburyport will perform at Loretta’s on Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Joining Harrington on stage during the jazz brunch will be guitarist David Newsam. Harrington was a longtime music professor at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Loretta’s is at 15 Pleasant St., Newburyport.
Shop local, shop fresh
The Newburyport Farmers’ Market takes place each Sunday, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Tannery Marketplace off Water Street. The farmers market supports local farmers, fishermen, chefs and the creative community.
A sea of trees
The 10th annual Sea Festival of Trees holiday fundraiser kicks off Saturday at the Blue Ocean Event Center in Salisbury. Visitors can check out more than 100 creatively decorated Christmas trees. The festival runs through Dec. 4. Tickets are $10 and $5 for children 5 and under, and sold at the Blue Ocean Event Center box office on a first-come, first-served basis daily during festival hours.
Explore local cranberry bog
The Parker River Wildlife Refuge’s cranberry bog tour takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tour starts in Parking Lot 1 off Refuge Road in Newbury. Learn more about cranberry bogs work and pick a bag of berries to bring home. Registration required, limited spots available. To register, email parkerriver@fws.gov.
