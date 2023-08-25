Newbury Town Day is back
Saturday is Newbury Town Day with activities planned throughout the day at different locations across town. Tour the police department, grab a burger, dunk local pols, watch some vintage base ball. There’s plenty to see and do from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on activities and where they are taking place, visit: newburytownday.com and click on “Events.”
Visit the Cushing House
The Museum of Old Newbury offers tours of the iconic Cushing House on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tours are on the hour and limited to 10 people. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 youth. Free for museum members and Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury residents. The museum is at 98 High St., Newburyport.
RiverFest ready to rock
Ripe headlines the 21st annual RiverFest music festival on Saturday at Salisbury Beach. The festival, produced by radio station WXRV 92.5 The River with assistance from the Salisbury Beach Partnership, begins at noon, with the final act closing out the event about 6 p.m. Other acts to perform are Steve Rondo, Air Traffic Controller and the Ryan Montbleau Band.
Mini jets and more
The 11th annual Plum Island-IMAC International Miniature Aerobatics Club Scale Aerobatic Contest takes place Saturday and Sunday, at Plum Island Airport, 24 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury. Join host Club PIARCF-Plum Island Airport RC Flyers CD Daren Hudson and IMAC CD Steve Bakke for all the fun. Spectators welcome to this free competition.
Alex Anthony back at the Coma
Want to rock out? Want to dance until the floor drops? Head to the P.I. Beachcoma on Sunday when the Alex Anthony Band returns for three hours of good time music. The show starts at 4 and goes until 7 p.m. The P.I. Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
