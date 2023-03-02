Meet an artistArtist Steve Carr will be stopping by the Newburyport Art Association on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend this free event and check out Carr’s “Places and Things Remembered” in the Hills Gallery. The Newburyport Art Association is at 65 Water St., Newburyport.
Jeffrey Gaines at the Firehouse
Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines performs at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Gaines has been heralded for his soul-searching lyrics and his powerful live performances. With only his voice and a guitar for accompaniment, Gaines has earned a reputation as a captivating performer, entertaining audiences worldwide. Tickets are $20. The Firehouse is located at 1 Market Square, Newburyport.
Teada takes the Belleville StageOne of Ireland’s leading traditional bands for more than 20 years, Téada makes its third Belleville Roots Music Series appearance on Sunday at 4 p.m. for an all-ages show. Belleville Roots Music concerts are held on the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., Newburyport. Tickets are $35 to $40 in advance or $40 to $45 at the door; $10 for ages 18 and under.
Organist Hall performs at UUC Organist Wesley Hall performs Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St., in the second of three concerts in the Jean C. Wilson Music Series. Hall, who has a passion for translating the music of the past for today’s audience, will present a program featuring works of composers Dieterich Buxtehude, Connor Chee and Robert Schumann. Suggested donations are $20, $10 for seniors, children and students free.
Walk Plum IslandPlum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach parking lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
