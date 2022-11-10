Check out a play“A Paper Orchestra,” a one-man play by Michael Jamin, will hit The Actors Studio stage this weekend with performances Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can purchased at www.newburyportacting.org or at the door (cash or check). The Actors Studio is at 109 Main St., Amesbury. (Enter on Hanley Court).
Remembering Doc Zig
The life of Newburyport musician and resident Doc Zig, who died in October, will be celebrated Saturday at 5 p.m. at People’s United Methodist Church in Newburyport. Performers include Anne Marie Zanfagna, Jim Zanfagna, Brett Bashaw, Owen Dailey, Reed Dieffenbach, Roger Ebacher, Jim Gould, Mike Gruen, Lucian Parkin, Paul Prue, Dave Torrisi, Eric Turner and Chuck Walker.
It’s a half marathon, not a sprintThe Harborside Half Marathon and 5K takes place Sunday. The race starts at the industrial park in Newburyport (40 Parker Street) with the first mile on flat, wide, and easy roads through the park before heading out onto some of the prettiest roads in the area. For more information or to register visit: harborsidehalf.com
The Traveling Newbury’s are backTom Hoatson and The Traveling Newburys return to the Plum Island Beachcoma, Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Come and enjoy some great music with great company, and a great afternoon of dancing, eating, drinking, and singing along to all of your favorites. The P.I Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd.
Get your arts and craft on
The Friends of the Merrimac Public Library is sponsoring a craft fair at the library on Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. for local vendors that produce hand made goods. The fair will feature, ceramics and glass crafts, leatherwork, needlework, houseware, fashion and more categories. The Merrimac Public Library is located at 86 West Main St.
