It’s a family affairYankee Homecoming’s Family Fun Day takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its new location, Nock Middle School. Many local businesses, organizations and nonprofits take part in the event, which promises to offer something for all ages.
A mini aerial show
The 10th annual IMAC Scale Aerobatic Contest takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Plum Island Aerodrome from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Spectators are welcome to the event, which features the best remote control miniature airplane operators around.
Everybody loves a paradeYankee Homecoming comes to an end with its annual parade Sunday at noon. Grab your lawn chairs and a spot along High Street in Newburyport as the parade kicks off at the intersection of Moseley Avenue and Ferry Road and continues along High Street, ending at State Street.
Hand me the keys and let’s go The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series welcomes back the Bobby Keyes Trio on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. The trio plays music that defines America’s musical heritage by blending rhythm and blues, country, jazz, rock, pop and swing. The gates open at 1 p.m. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn.
Hold my beerThe Beer Garden performs at Newburyport Brewing Co. on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. Newburyport Brewing Co. is at 4 New Pasture Road in the city’s industrial park.
