Earth Day in the Port
Downtown Newburyport will be the focus of the city’s Earth Day celebration on Saturday. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be held in Market Square, where there will be a variety of experts and vendors with information on everything from new tools for saving on energy costs to starting gardens, reducing waste, and attracting more butterflies to yards. Collaborators include the Chamber of Commerce, ACES and other community groups.
‘One World Earth Day Concert’
Imagine Studios presents its “One World Earth Day Concert, Drum and Dance Benefit” for local environmental groups on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase St. The concert will feature Afropop Mamadou Band, Wangari Fahari, Lucky Leroux, speakers and special guests. Tickets are available by donation at the door.
Earth Port Film Festival returns
The Earth Port Film Festival returns to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Sunday at 6 p.m. with a reception starting half an hour earlier. The festival was inspired by a desire to highlight and raise awareness of environmental issues and the important role of community media. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults in advance ($12 and $17 at the door).
Finding Dimes back at the Coma
Finding Dimes returns to the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. With its repertoire of songs including but not limited to, the blues, soul and country, they are sure to have you on your feet dancing, singing and moving and shaking to all of your favorite hits. The Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Spring orchard walk
Take a free self-guided tour of Cider Hill Farm’s orchards on Saturday or Sunday from 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Amesbury farm boasts more than 10,000 fruit trees, many of which are blossoming as the best times are from late April to mid-May. Cider Hill Farm is at 45 Fern Ave. For more information, call 978-388-5525.
