Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island Point on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The 60-minute-plus walking tour led by Bill Sargent, rain or shine, goes from the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot to the south jetty. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach parking lot. The walk costs $10. Payable at the start of the walk.
Documentary Film Festival returns
The 19th annual Newburyport Documentary Film Festival showcases 15 feature films and 13 short films covering a wide variety of culturally relevant topics. Many filmmakers will be on hand to discuss their works. The films take place through Sunday at the Firehouse Center for the Arts and The Screening Room. Details at nbptdocufest.org.
Sculptures in the park
The Outdoor Sculpture at Maudslay State Park exhibit is back with an opening reception and self-guided tour taking place Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by the “Fracture” photo exhibit and meet-the-artists celebration at 6 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Co. in Newburyport. The annual show, which has produced more than 900 works of art, is free.
You say you want a revolution
Old South Presbyterian Church will host the play “A Revolutionary Encounter in London” by Debra Wiess on Sunday at 2 p.m. The church is located at 29 Federal St., Newburyport. The production tells the story of a little-known meeting between enslaved African-American poet Phillis Wheatley and Benjamin Franklin. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged.
PlumFest returns to Plum Island
Weather permitting, 100 bands will be rocking on 50-plus Plum Island porches on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m. Free shuttle service available from Plum Island Airport. Once on the island, pick up a map and start dancing. The annual event raises money for the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley.
