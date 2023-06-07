Walk Plum IslandPlum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The 60-minute plus walking tours, rain or shine, goes from the Newburyport beach parking lot to the south jetty. The tour is $10, payable at the start of the walk.
Annual garden tour returns
The Museum of Old Newbury’s 44th annual garden tour takes place Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. Eleven private gardens and one park garden will be open for ticketholders only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are valid for both days. For more information and to purchase tickets for the 44th annual Garden Tour, visit newburyhistory.org or call 978-462-2681.
Flag Day 5K at CashmanThe 1st LT Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund returns to Cashman Park on Saturday for the 12th Annual Flag Day 5K road race. The 5K walk or run, which starts at 4 p.m., honors the late Newburyport U.S. Army officer and provides financial assistance for Massachusetts soldiers, and their families, who have incurred serious, career-ending and life-altering injuries while on active duty.
NEER North celebrates spring New England Equine Rescue North’s second annual spring festival takes place Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its headquarters, 52 Ash St., West Newbury. The festival, which raises awareness about equines in need, also serves as an open house for NEER North. Live music, games, hayrides, kids crafts, barn tours, and touch a truck — fire and police.
Check out what’s at the market The Newburyport Farmers’ Market is back for another season. Held each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., the market is a must-visit destination to shop for farm fresh products and unique items while supporting local small businesses. This year, many new vendors join in on the fun. The market often features live music as well.
