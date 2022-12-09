Learn more about an abolitionist The third annual William Lloyd Garrison Lecture at Old South Church in Newburyport takes place Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Federal Street church. Come hear Kabria Baumgartner speak on Garrison’s work with Black youths in the offices of The Liberator newspaper during this free event.
Holiday House Tour returns
The Newburyport Holiday House Tour will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring 10 homes and unique spaces. The tour, which includes seven indoor sites (three with bonus outdoor areas), will again benefit the Aid Association of Anna Jaques Hospital. Tickets are $30 in advance and available online at nbptholidayhousetour.com, or in person at the Anna Jaques Hospital Gift Shop, or at Chococoa in The Tannery Marketplace.
Holiday concert at Belleville Church The words of internationally renowned poet Rhina Espaillat will ring out in song when the Newburyport Choral Society performs its annual winter concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. Online tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets are $35 at the door. Purchase tickets at tickets.chorusconnection.com/nbptcs/events/545.
Way To The River at BeachcomaWay To The River is returning to the Plum Island Beachcoma stage on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Newburyport-based progressive rock cover band features Tim Guldemond, Dave Danis, Tim McCafferty, Mitch Getchell and Ron Delp. The Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Santa Claus will visit Emma Andrews libraryThe Emma Andrews Library and Community Center is offering a visit and photo op with Santa Claus on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Visitors will also be given a chance to take a photo in the museum’s famous, big red chair. No reservations are needed and admission is free. Emma Andrews is at 77 Purchase St., Newburyport.
