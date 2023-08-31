Get your motor running Attention classic car lovers. Motor on down to Amesbury on Saturday as the Carriagetown Car Show returns for this free event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Downtown will be filled with antique cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Owners of vehicles from 1989 and older are welcome. No pre-registration required. All donations collected go to Amesbury Carriage Museum and Opportunity Works.
Pure Barre Pop Up at Cider Hill
Amesbury’s Cider Hill Farm is the scene for a free workout class courtesy of Pure Barre of Newburyport. The 50-minute class begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. All levels welcome. To register, visit the Pure Barre website, create a login, view the schedule and select class date. The farm is located at 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
Country Beach Jam Salisbury Beach’s pavilion off Broadway is the site for the Country Beach Jam on Saturday, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. No Shoes Nation and Gavin Marengi Band perform during this free event. Stick around for fireworks at 10:15 p.m. Benches and picnic tables available and plenty of dancing room for everyone.
Paul Richard returns to the ComaSinger-songwriter Paul Richard returns to Plum Island on Saturday for a three-hour gig at the Beachcoma from 3 to 6 p.m. The good vibes will be flowing as Richard performs songs sure to make your blood pressure ease. Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Farm freshThe Newburyport Farmers’ Market continues its run at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is a must-visit destination to shop for farm fresh products and unique items while supporting local small businesses. This year, many new vendors join in on the fun. The market often features live music as well.
