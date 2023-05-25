Jesse Ruben at the Firehouse
Jesse Ruben comes to Newburyport and the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. with local guitarist Zach Comtois as part of his band. Ruben, born in Pennsylvania and based in New York City, is touring with new music. His music is noted for its easygoing, folk-inspired style paired with motivational messages.
Plum Island nature walk
Birdwatchers and those who just like to stroll are invited to attend a Plum Island nature walk to honor the late Paul Miliotis on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Those interested should meet at the Massachusetts Audubon’s Joppa Flats Education Center, 1 Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport. It's across from the small airstrip before you get to the Plum Island bridge. The daily entrance fee is $5 for motor vehicles and $2 for bicycles and pedestrians.
Frankie & Johnnie at the Coma
Frankie & Johnnie are back at Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. With rockabilly, country twang and tons of fun, attendees are sure to have a rockin' time. Be sure to wear dancing shoes (or boots) because Frankie & Johnnie are sure to have you hitting the dance floor. Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
To market, to market
The Newburyport Farmers' Market is back for another season. Held each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., the market is a must-visit destination to shop for farm fresh products and unique items while supporting local small businesses. This year, many new vendors join in on the fun. The market often features live music as well.
Find some treasures at the farm
Weather permitting, Todd Farm's iconic flea market and indoor antique shops will once again be filled to the brim with vendors and shoppers starting early Sunday. Crave some cutlery? Desire some dolls? Want a warm leather jacket? Todd Farm is likely have them and plenty more. The farm is at 275 Main St. (Route 1A) in Rowley.
