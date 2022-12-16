Belleville hosts Toledo
The Toledo homecoming album celebration with opening act Cooper Willingham will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. Tickets are $20 and are available online at: eventbrite.com/e/toledo-homecoming-album-celebration-tickets-474247034647, or at the door.
Menorah lighting
Congregation Ahavas Achim invites all to attend the first menorah lighting of the season Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Market Square. The menorah is lit nightly during Chaunkah with the first night typically the biggest gathering of them all. Congregation Ahavas Achim is located at 53 1/2 Washington St., in Newburyport.
Chamber music festival
Recorder player Aldo Abreu, and cellist Eliana Razzino Yang, will perform 17th and 18th century works at Newburyport Chamber Music Festival’s Winter Baroque 2022 concert Sunday, at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Tickets are $20, free to students with ID and $35 at the door.
Americana in Amesbury
Ryan Fitzsimmons will be at Bean & Cone in downtown Amesbury on Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m. Over the last 10 years, Fitzsimmons has built a sizable reputation as one of the Northeast’s most compelling songwriters playing his unique brand of Americana music solo or with other performers. Bean & Cone is located at 39-41 Main St., Amesbury.
Visit Santa’s Workshop
This weekend marks the last opportunity to visit Santa’s Workshop across from Newburyport City Hall in Brown Square. Santa’s Workshop is hosted by the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and decorated by volunteers from the Newburyport Horticultural Society. Santa will be there between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Stop on by to take a photo with Old St. Nick.
