Maudslay is haunted
Theater in the Open’s annual haunting of Maudslay State Park returns Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 to 4 p.m. promising a spooky and silly afternoon of family-friendly Halloween fun. The annual Haunted Trail brings thousands of people to Newburyport for a weekend to celebrate the Halloween spirit with an hour-long walk in Maudslay State Park to watch scenes and skits.
Touch-a-Truck in Newburyport
Newburyport Youth Services presents Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cashman Park. This community event invites families to get up close and personal with police cars, fire trucks and all kinds of important vehicles! Kids are welcome to climb on, sit in, and explore the trucks. This event is free and open to all families.
Kind Soul rocks the Beachcoma
Kind Soul will be returning to the P.I. Beachcoma stage Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The popular North Shore band plays a wide selection of classic Motown and hard rock cuts so get your dancing shoes on because if the music is good... you dance. The P.I. Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Sweet Halloween at Cider Hill
Cider Hill Farm presents "Sweet Halloween" a not-so-spooky, trick-or-treating experience brimming with sweet treats and boo-tiful fall foliage on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $13. Cider Hill Farm is located at 45 Fern Ave., Amesbury.
Harvest Fest returns to Byfield
The Friends of the Newbury Town Library presents its annual Harvest Feast on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield. Activities include story time, crafts, playground fun, games. Touch-a-Truck, a literary pumpkin contest, a photo booth and corn hole. All proceeds benefit the Newbury Town Library.
