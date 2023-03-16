Gangster party
Visit the Plum Island Beachcoma on Saturday, from 7 to 11 p.m. for a trip back to Prohibition when American gangsters were all the rage. Come as a bootlegging gangster, a flapper, a famous movie star, or come as you are! Get your mugshot taken, smoke cigarettes, (the fake smoke kind of course), drink smuggled wine, beer, and booze, and dance the night away with a live DJ. The Beahcoma is located at 2e Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Danny Harrington at Loretta's
Local saxophone legend Danny Harrington plays Loretta's on Pleasant Street on Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m. Harrington will be joined onstage by David Newsam on guitar. The retired Berklee music professor is a frequent guest at restaurants across the region. Sit in for a set, you won't be disappointed. Loretta's is located at 15 Pleasant St. in Newburyport.
Beach combing with the pros
The Parker River National Wildlife Refuge invites the public to check out its Wrack Line Exploration program on Sunday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. What washes in with the tide? Come beach comb with a refuge ranger and find out. Registration required at: bit.ly/parkerriversignup. Attendees should arrive at Parking Lot 1, Visitor Contact Station, Refuge Road, Newbury. The event is open to all ages.
Visit Maudslay
Spend a quiet few hours this weekend exploring the many trails at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport. Try to spot bald eagles or deer or just lose yourself in one of the city's most beautiful areas. While you're there check out the estate's formal Italian-inspired garden. Maudslay State Park is located at 74 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport, and is overseen by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
