Up to muster
Relive firefighting like it used to be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. during the Newbury Fireman’s Muster held at Handtub Lane along the Upper Green in Newbury. Come see an antique hand-pumped fire engine muster where crews pump their machines to see who can spray the longest stream of water. The free event features plenty of food (for a fee) and fun.
Olde Fashioned Sunday is back
Yankee Homecoming’s much-loved Olde Fashioned Sunday returns to the Bartlet Mall on, yes, Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come play parade ground games, eat some pizza, take a train ride around the Frog Pond, check out musical acts on the main stage, and watch the Yankee Homecoming flag being raised to officially kick off the weeklong community event.
Battle of the BandsThe best high school bands and solo acts in the area will duke it out Saturday when Yankee Homecoming’s Battle of the Bands returns to Waterfront Park starting at 6 p.m. First prize is $100, a paid performance during the Yankee Homecoming Parade and a gig as the opening act during a Waterfront Park concert.
Get some GreekThe annual Greek Food Festival continues Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. outside Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Harris Street, Newburyport. The Mediterranean festivities wrap up Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. While there, try some gyros, lamb shanks, moussaka (eggplant), chicken and lamb kabobs, locanico (Greek sausage), keftethes, (meatballs) and more.
Wild about Wilde
Theater in the Open’s production of Oscar Wilde’s “Lady Windermere’s Fan” takes place Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport. The cast will be led by Aisha Delilah as Lady Windermere, Paul-Emile Cendron as Lord Windermere and Cara Olansky as Mrs. Erlynne. Tickets are available at theaterintheopen.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.