Come on baby light my fire
The annual Old Newbury Bonfire will once again light up the sky over Spencer-Peirce-Little-Farm on Saturday at 3 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m., with the bonfire beginning at dusk. Continuing as a fundraising event for the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England, the event will again be held at the Littles Lane compound. Parking passes can be purchased ahead of time for $20.
Cats on the big screen
Newburyport's The Screening Room presents the fifth annual New York Cat Film Festival on Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m. The festival will feature animated, documentary and narrative films about cats and cat life from all over the world. Tickets are scarce so call the family-owned, independent State Street cinema at 978-462-3456 to check availability. Meow.
Revisit Newburyport's past
The "Warm Talks for Cold Winds" lecture series celebrating legendary Newburyporters continues Sunday at the Custom House Maritime Museum at 2 p.m. with Bronson De Stadler discussing 18th century wealthy shipowner and Benedict Arnold comrade, Nathaniel Tracey. The lecture is free and open to all. The museum is located at 25 Water St., Newburyport.
Offramps performing at the Coma
The Offramps return to the Plum Island Beachcoma stage Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Offramps are a six-piece cover band playing in north of Boston venues. They play a variety of genres sure to make everyone in the room get up and dance or sing along. The Plum Island Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Reaching new heights
Tall Heights perform two shows Saturday at The Space, 6 Chestnut St., Amesbury. The first show is for all ages and starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 The second show is 21+ and takes place at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40. Beverages will be served by Barewolf Brewery. The Space is affiliated with Zach Field Drums & Music.
