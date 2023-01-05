To market to market
Stop by BareWolf Brewing to pick up some fresh produce and other local sourced items at the Amesbury Farmers' Market, from 1 to 4 p.m. this Sunday. The Amesbury Farmers' Market, located at 12 Oakland St., features seasonal and locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, local eggs, roasted coffee, artisan's goods, BareWolf Brewing craft beer, herbs and microgreens, and prepared foods.
Viva Elvis Presley
Celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday like a rock star this Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by eating brunch at the Paddle Inn on State Street in Newburyport. During the five-hour brunch, the Paddle Inn will be showing old Elvis movies like Blue Hawaii and Jailhouse Rock and serving Elvis-themed specials.
Custom House features work of Jeffrey Briggs
Visit the Custom House Maritime Museum Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to check out Legendary Newburyporters, sculptures by Jeffrey Briggs. Briggs is known for the swan sculpture crowning the 100-year-old fountain in The Bartlett Mall. The Custom House Museum is located at 25 Water St., Newburyport. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students.
Jumpstreet is back at the Coma
Jumpstreet makes its triumphant return to the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The local band features male and female vocalists, drums, keyboards, and a horn section virtually assuring a vibrant sound that will leave you tapping your feet and singing along. The Plum Island Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Il Bastardo returns to the Firehouse
“Il Bastardo da Vinci,” a musical, returns to the Firehouse Center for the Arts through Sunday for one weekend only. Hysteria from accusations of wizardry and witches and the black plague sets the scene in the 15th century Italian village of Vinci. Showtimes are 3 and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Firehouse is located at 1 Market Square, Newburyport. To order tickets online visit: firehouse.org.
