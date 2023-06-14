Poetry poetry poetry
The 21st Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Firehouse Center for the Arts. Come hear Mayor Sean Reardon and other local officials, students, old-timers, and new-comers read a diverse selection of their favorite poems with poems in Swedish, Japanese and more written by poets both traditional and non-traditional. The event is free for everyone.
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The walk is $10, payable at the start. The 60 minute-plus walk tours, rain or shine, from the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot to the South Jetty. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
Harris hits Belleville stage
Bluesman Corey Harris brings his finger-style acoustic blues to the Belleville stage on Saturday, at 8 p.m. as part of the Belleville Roots Music Series. Belleville Roots Music Series concerts are held at the Belleville stage, 300 High St., Newburyport. For tickets, schedule updates, to join the mailing list and to follow on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter, go to: bellevilleroots.org.
Little Shop of Horrors at the Clark School
Theater at the Bell presents Little Shop of Horrors at the Clark School on Saturday, at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, at 2 p.m. The classic Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater-goers for over 30 years. The Clark School is located at 14 Forest Ridge Drive, Rowley.
Pippin playing in the Port
Pippin continues its run at the Firehouse Center for the Arts one Saturday, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, at 3 p.m. Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members.
