NHS presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’Be sure to catch “Fiddler on the Roof” on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Newburyport High School. Declan Hochheiser plays Tevye and Claudia Cummings plays the fiddler. The production has drawn hundreds of people to each show and Saturday’s will no doubt be hopping as well. Tickets are $10 and $15 and available in the auditorium or at nhsfiddler.brownpapertickets.com.
Morning tea at the Firehouse
Stop by the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday for Firehouse Family Tea at 10 a.m. Join Firehouse staff for what is billed as a “very special family event” that features tea, coffee, baked treats, balloon animals, an egg hunt in the theater, slap bracelets and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $25 each. The Firehouse is in Market Square, Newburyport.
Classic rock at the ElksThe Elks Club in Newburyport is hosting “Just Lou, A Night of Class Rock” on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $20 and benefit the Louis T. Festo Memorial Scholarship. In addition to enough classic rock hits from the Ruben Kincade Project to keep you dancing for hours, the event features pizza and raffles. The club is at 25 Low St., Newburyport.
Easter basket workshop at Nunan Nunan Florist & Greenhouses is offering a living Easter basket workshop on Saturday at 11 a.m. Nunan will plant pansies and other spring plants in a spring basket to make a living Easter basket that can be given as a gift or kept for your Easter doorstep. The class is $20. Register ASAP since this event will most likely be full before Saturday. Nunan is at 269 Central St., Georgetown.
Beachcoma hosts The Rolling WhoRelive the glorious ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s with The Rolling Who at Plum Island Beachoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The band will play classic tracks from The Rolling Stones and The Who during its three-hour stint. Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Blvd, Newbury.
