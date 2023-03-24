Great old books looking for homes The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library’s 43rd Great Old Book Sale continues Saturday at the library. The sale is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and buyers can fill a bag for $5. Free bags available. Proceeds benefit library programs. The library is at 94 State St., Newburyport.
Prom night at the Coma
The Plum Island Beachcoma will host an ‘80s-style prom night Saturday from 7 to 11. DJ Sharkbait will be spinning vinyl. Be sure to wear big earrings and puffy prom dresses. Stick around to find out who is named prom queen and king. The Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Explore Plum IslandPlum Island Outdoors conducts a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Arpeggione Ensemble at First Religious Society The Arpeggione Ensemble presents “The Salon of Anna Amalia” on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, 26 Pleasant St., Newburyport. The concert is part of the Jean C. Wilson Music Series. Suggested donations: $20; $10 for seniors; free for children and students. For more information: frsuu.org/jean-wilson-music-series or call 978-465-0602, ext. 401.
‘Doubt’ at the Firehouse Pulitzer Prize winner “Doubt: A Parable” heads to the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Sunday at 3 p.m. “Doubt” is presented as a 90-minute, one-act performance. Tickets: $30 for members, $33 for nonmembers.
