So much drama “The Crucible,” the Theater in the Open and the Firehouse Center for the Arts co-production of the classic Arthur Miller play, is at The Rocky Hill Meeting House in Amesbury on Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting firehouse.org.
Take a stand against domestic violence
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Sunday at Waterfront Park, 1 Market Square, Newburyport. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the three-mile scenic walk begins at 9 a.m. The annual walk, held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, is one of the center’s largest fundraisers of the year.
Salisbury Farmer’s Market returns Get fresh at the Salisbury Farmer’s Market and check out a wide array of local and regional vendors on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town Common off Elm Street. Parking is available on Elm Street and at the Historical House, library, Town Hall/CVS parking lot, and in the old Richdale lot (4 Elm St.).
Oh, shucks
The second annual Oysterfest in The Port takes place Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace. Oysterfest In The Port, hosted by Newburyport FISH, will bring together oyster farms and fish vendors from across New England. Craft brews from Riverwalk Brewing and wine from Grand Trunk Wine will be available for additional purchase for participants 21+. Live band, oyster apparel and more.
Music and beerAmericana duo Rockwood Taylor takes to the stage at Newburyport Brewing Company on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The group features Lynne Taylor on piano, organ, bass and vocals, and Charlie Rockwood Farr on guitars, vocals and drums. Newburyport Brewing Company is at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
