Walking with goats
Take a hike, with a goat, and enjoy some whoopee pies while you're at it Saturday at 11 a.m. at Goats To Go, located at 201 Pond St., Georgetown. Tickets are $30 each and children must be accompanied by an adult. Not advised for kids under five since goats have horns and amble along during the 45-minute stroll. Goat treats and hand sanitizer will be provided during check-in.
No strings attached
Immerse yourself in the world of string art Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Aumnii Studio, 5 Market Square, Suite 106, Amesbury. Tickets are $25. All supplies included and pupils can choose their own designs. With tons of Pinterest-inspired workshops and Instagram-worthy projects to choose from, Aumnii Studio is a place where your creative side can come out and play.
Tom Abbot at Newburyport Brewing Co.
Singer songwriter Tom Abbot will be performing at the Newburyport Brewing Company on Sunday at 6 p.m. The 23-year-old acoustic rock musician has been compared to Dave Matthews, Billy Corrigan of the Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Jo Armstrong of Green Day. Tom has been performing in bars, clubs and other public venues since age 14. The brewery is located at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday, from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute walking tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available at the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Dis N Dat back at the Coma
Sista Dee & Dis N Dat Band return to the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The Dis N Dat Band, along with Sista Dee, is sure to get you going with amazing, electrifying and authentic reggae. Free admission. The Plum Island Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike in Newbury.
