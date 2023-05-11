Get some green
The Newburyport Horticultural Society's annual plant sale takes places Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Custom House Maritime Museum in downtown Newburyport. The rain date is Sunday. The sale features perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables, native plants and houseplants. The sale helps support Newburyport community gardens and local high school scholarship funds.
PTO's kitchen tour returns
The Newburyport Elementary Parent Teacher Organization's annual Kitchen Tour & Tasting takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The self-guided tour includes 10 historic and charming homes, featuring complimentary tastings from restaurants, chefs, brewmasters and bakers. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 the day of the event and can be purchased at www.NewburyportKitchenTour.com.
Custom House open house
The Custom House Maritime Museum open its doors for free Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Water Street building to learn more about Newburyport and its maritime history. Guests will enjoy light refreshments, tall ship information and guided tours.
Books and brews
Join the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library on Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., at BareWolf Brewing, 12 Oakland St., Amesbury, for a Mother’s Day book sale to support Amesbury Public Library. The Friends will be at the local brewery selling books, sipping brews, enjoying doughnuts from Lowe's Donuts and having a great time together.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors conducts a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.