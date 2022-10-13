Fall Harvest Fair
The Newburyport Fall Harvest Fair returns to Market Square on Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. This free event is sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry and will feature live music, kid-friendly activities, treats and vendors.
Oktoberfest returns
Visit the Newburyport Brewing Company for its 11th annual Oktoberfest this Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. The party features the Oberlandahauer Hofbrau band - a 12-piece traditional Oktoberfest Band playing classic songs. All proceeds go to Newburyport Youth Services. Tickets are $10 with kids getting in for free. The brewery is located at 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport.
Take a walk with art
Newburyport's thriving arts and culture scene will be on full display inside and outside on Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Fall Newburyport ArtWalk. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is an opportunity to browse paintings, photography, sculptures and more in a self-guided tour of shops and galleries.
Say hello to a witch or two
Downtown Newburyport will be full of witches Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. as part of the annual Witches Night Out event. The adult-friendly occasion, sponsored by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others, is a Halloween invitation night coupled with merchant hospitality, seasonal Halloween treats, shopping, and more.
Offramps performing at the Coma
The Offramps will rock the Plum Island Beachcoma stage Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Offramps are a six-piece cover band playing in north of Boston venues. They play a variety of genres to make everyone in the room happy. The Plum Island Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
