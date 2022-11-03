Make your own soap
The Newburyport Public Library is hosting a soap making workshop inside its program room on Saturday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This workshop is designed for all ages. Each participant will make their own soapy creation using glycerin based soap and adding colors, glitter and scents. The library is located at 94 State St. Newburyport.
Custom House invites you to check it out
The Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport is hoping you attend its free open house Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is sure to be fun for first-time visitors to the Water Street center and those who have been inside 100 times. Hot chocolate, cider and holiday treats will be there for you to munch on.
Shop til you drop in Georgetown
The Georgetown Holiday Fair takes places Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Penn Brook School, at 68 Elm St. Over 60 vendors will be on hand during the shop extravaganza. Those who make the trip are sure to find unique gifts and get into the holiday spirit.
Walk this way
Blues band Walk That Walk, which bills itself as "specialists in hard-driving, danceable, Chicago blues," will be rocking the P.I. Beachcoma stage on Sunday, from 7 to 9 p.m. The P.I. Beachcoma is located at 23 Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury.
Holiday craft fair at the Grange
The annual holiday craft fair at the Laurel Grange in West Newbury returns Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more than 40 years, the Laurel Grange fair serves as an important fundraiser for the group. Come check out tables filled with baked goods, artificial wreathes and hand-knitted hats and mittens. The Laurel Grange is located at 21 Garden St., West Newbury.
