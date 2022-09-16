Salisbury Days return
The annual Salisbury Days festival kicks off Friday and continues through Sunday. The festivities begin Friday in Lions Park, moving over to the beach center Saturday with events Sunday taking place in Salisbury Village.
PlumFest is back The annual PlumFest concert returns to dozens of Plum Island porches Saturday. From noon to 6 p.m., dozens of Plum Island porches and lots will be turned into concert venues as residents volunteer their homes to be used for performances. The event is free and run by volunteers. Free shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amesbury Oktoberfest
The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Munters Corp. to bring Oktoberfest to Amesbury. The event runs from Saturday to Sept. 23 at 10 Oakland St., and will feature fun events, food and top-notch beer. For more information, visit amesburychamber.com.
Full Moon fun
“The Full Moon Story Slam,” presented by The Actors Studio, begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at 109 Main St., Amesbury. Participants get a chance to share stories about their lives in this competition based on the art of storytelling. The story theme is “Cravings.” Those who would like to take part can email info@newburyportacting.org up until noon on Saturday or sign up at the event. Tickets are $20 and available at www.newburyportacting.org or by calling 1-978-465-1229. Masks are required.
Mark Stuart at Newburyport Brewing
Singer-songwriter Mark Stuart performs Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport. Based out of Nashville, Stuart frequently collaborates and performs with his wife, Stacey Earle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.