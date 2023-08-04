Poetry in Amesbury
Check out some inspiring poetry Sunday at 3 p.m. outside the John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum on Friend Street. The 25th annual reading of Whittier’s poetry will mark the continued collaboration between the Whittier Home Association and Tapestry of Voices. The winners of the “Gathering of Verses” Poetry Contest for high school students will receive their awards.
Yankee Homecoming fireworks
The sky above Newburyport will burst into color Saturday around 9:15 p.m. when Yankee Homecoming’s fireworks display kicks off. Bring your blanket or chair to Cashman Park, sit and relax, listen to the 215th Army Band just before the first fuse is lit, and get ready for a million oohs and aahhhs.
Circus Smirkus at Spencer-Peirce-Little
Theater in the Open presents Circus Smirkus, a traveling youth circus, in its production of “A Midsummer Night’s Circus”. The Institution for Savings is sponsoring the performances at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury on Saturday at 1 and 6 p.m. The budding circus stars in the troupe are ages 11 to 18. Tickets are available at smirkus.org.
Frank Crivello Trio at the Beachcoma
Get dancing with the Frank Crivello Trio at the Plum Island Beachcoma on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The popular band returns to the Coma with his blend of blues and rock ‘n’ roll. The Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
Everybody loves a parade
Yankee Homecoming says goodbye in style during its parade Sunday starting at noon. The parade begins at the intersection of Storey Avenue and Ferry Road, and continues down High Street. Musicians, marching bands, floats, surprise performances, classic cars, police cruisers and fire trucks are just some of what folks will see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.