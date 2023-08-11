Bobby Keyes Trio at Maudslay
The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series ends this weekend with Acoustic Roadshow on Saturday evening and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Sunday afternoon. Acoustic Roadshow takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday while the Bobby Keyes Trio performs Sunday at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets online, visit: maudslayartscenter.org.
Chamber Music Festival continues
Come enjoy the beautiful sounds of the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival this weekend with shows on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Zach Fields Drums & Music Trades Mill, 6 Chestnut St., Amesbury; and Sunday at 3:15 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newburyport. To purchase tickets visit: newburyportchambermusic.org.
Visit the Cushing House
The Museum of Old Newbury offers tours of the iconic Cushing House on Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tours are on the hour and limited to 10 people. $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 youth. Free for museum members and Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury residents. The museum is at 98 High St., Newburyport.
Rock it at the Firehouse
“Rock of Ages” continues its run at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Featuring music by Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake, the Tony-nominated musical is a time tunnel back to the 1980s. Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. The Firehouse is in Market Square, Newburyport.
Vintage base ball
Take family and friends out to the ballgame, 19th century style, on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm. The four teams of the Essex Base Ball Association play using 1864 rules. Admission is free for Historic New England members and $5 for nonmembers. The farm is at 5 Littles Lane, Newbury.
