Fix things at the farmers market
The Newburyport Farmers' Market is hosting its first Repair Day at the Market on Sunday in partnership with The Newburyport Repair Cafe. Folks from the community are invited to bring a broken wooden item to the market from 9 a.m. to noon and have it repaired at no cost. The farmers market is held each Sunday in The Tannery parking lot off Water Street.
Listen to history
The annual reading of Frederick Douglass' Independence Day address, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” takes place Sunday at 10 a.m. in Newburyport's Brown Square. Presented by the Museum of Old Newbury and others, the interactive reading will be moved inside the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church at 26 Pleasant St. in case of rain.
Walk Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors will conduct a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The walk is $10, payable at the start. The 60-minute-plus walking tours, rain or shine, are from the Newburyport Beach parking lot to the South Jetty. Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach parking lot.
Amesbury Days
Head to Amesbury on Saturday for a jam-packed schedule of Amesbury Days events starting with a citywide yard sale beginning at 8 a.m., drone racing at Woodsom Farm at 10 a.m., and Rad Pro Wrestling brawling at BareWolf Brewing starting at 4 p.m. On Sunday at 1 p.m., celebrate Pride Month with Amesbury Days’ Pride Celebration at the Upper Millyard Amphitheater.
Hang out with Paul Richard
Singer-songwriter Paul Richard is heading to Plum Island on Saturday for a three-hour gig at the Beachcoma from 3 to 6 p.m. The good vibes will be flowing as Richard performs songs sure to make your blood pressure ease. Plum Island Beachcoma is at 23 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury.
