Get your funk on
Funk and jam bands unite for a day of outdoor music and family fun on Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Newburyport Brewing Co., 4 New Pasture Road, Newburyport. Local favorites Freevolt, Fiesta Melon, and Shantyman join Burlington, Vermont's own SWIMMER. Food trucks, games and facepainting for kids, and tons of fresh beer, are part of the fun. $10 general admission, kids free.
Live well in Amesbury
The Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging presents Live Well Amesbury – A Feel Good Festival — Saturday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This community event for all ages features activities at three locations – the Upper Millyard, the Council on Aging at 68 Elm St., and the bullnose in Market Square, Amesbury.
Field of Honor returns
The opening ceremony for the 13th annual Field of Honor takes place Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Bartlet Mall. The Field of Honor was founded as a way to recognize those who served, died or in some way put their lives on the line during and after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Save Our River Festival is back
NBPT Cornhole and the Merrimack River Watershed Council present the second annual Save Our River Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Newburyport Elks (25 Low St). It will feature a giant cornhole tournament, a Metzy's food truck, a cash bar, live music, an art show, games and more.
Catch you at the drive-in
"Pitch Perfect" will be shown during the seventh annual Plum Island Drive-In to benefit Newburyport Youth Services, Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Plum Island Beach parking lot at the tip of Northern Boulevard, in Newburyport. Cars can arrive starting at 6 p.m. and there is a $25 per vehicle donation. Proceeds benefit Newburyport Youth Services. Movie-goers can either listen through their vehicle's FM radio, or speakers in the parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.