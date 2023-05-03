Choral Society presents concerts
The Newburyport Choral Society will partner with The Boston Camerata for its annual spring concerts Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. For more information and tickets, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
Get fresh at the farmers market
The Newburyport Farmers' Market is back for another season starting this weekend. Held each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., the market is a must-visit destination to shop for farm fresh products and unique items while supporting local small businesses. This year, many new vendors join in on the fun.
Test your rock 'n' roll trivia
The Salisbury Lions Club hosts a rock 'n' roll trivia night Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 at the Salisbury Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, Salisbury. Tickets are $25 and include dinner. Come dressed as your favorite decade as you try to best competing players. Prizes for best dressed. All proceeds benefit the Lions and the community.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors conducts a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
Pedal the refuge
Leave your car behind and pedal the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Be sure to be ready to hit the road at 6:30 a.m. Entrance fee or permit needed to enter the refuge. While cycling, keep your eyes peeled for spring migrants and other wildlife. Meet at Parking Lot 1 near the front entrance.
