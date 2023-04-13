Catch a play at the Firehouse
Visit the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday for performances of two plays, "Trifles" and "Escaped Alone." Written 100 years apart, these one-act plays of murder and mayhem share startling similarities, depicting the lives of women with precision, ferocity and immense empathy. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers and $18 for members. Showtimes and more information at firehouse.org.
Psychic fair at the Elks
For those wanting a glimpse into their futures and more, head to the Elks Club at 25 Low St. in Newburyport for the return of Gigi's Spring Psychic Fair on Saturday at 11 a.m. Gigi, according to organizers, has lined up readers, healers and vendors for you to check out. Lots of spiritual/holistic vendors with amazing items available, too.
Brunch with The Beatles
The Sunset Club presents its first Beatles Brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 Old Point Road, Newbury. Wake up to the sounds of classic Beatles tunes like "While My Guitar Gentle Weeps," "Here Comes The Sun," "Tell Me What You See," "A Little Help From My Friends," and many others as presented by local duet 2 of Us.
Get your game on
The Amesbury Community Center is the place for an afternoon of open board gaming Saturday from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Bring your favorite board game or join a game in the center's Great Room. Folks are welcome to bring food and drinks but alcohol is not allowed. The community center, also known as the Costello Transportation Center, is at 68 Elm St., Amesbury.
Explore Plum Island
Plum Island Outdoors conducts a walking tour of Plum Island, Plum Island Point, led by Bill Sargent, on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. The 60-minute tours are from Newburyport Plum Island Beach to the south jetty and back, rain or shine. Parking is available in the Newburyport Beach Parking Lot. Admission is $10 and payable at the start of the walk.
