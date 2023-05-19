Celebrate “Bahama Bob”
A celebration of life for music legend Robert “Bahama Bob” Urzi will be held Saturday, from 2 to 8 p.m., at Newburyport Elks Lodge on Low Street. There’s a lineup of bands, many of the members who played with Bahama. There will be two food trucks. Tickets available at the door for $10 with proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley in Salisbury.
Port students perform at Waterfront Park
Local students will perform Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., at Waterfront Park in Newburyport during the annual Waterfront Festival. Rain date is Sunday. The program includes performances by the Molin Glee Club, the Nock choruses, the cast of the recent Nock musical “Oklahoma!” and orchestras from those schools and Newburyport High School. The afternoon closes with a performance by Bresnahan Elementary students.
Laurel Grange’s annual plant sale
Pick up the perfect flower or plant Saturday and Sunday at Laurel Grange’s annual plant sale. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to flowers and plants, the sale features vegetables and baked goods. Laurel Grange is at 21 Garden St., West Newbury.
Newburyport, then and now
Preservation Week(end) starts at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday, May 19) with a “Then and Now” slideshow at St. Paul’s Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, of Bob Currier’s 1970s photos of downtown Newburyport, with tours Saturday of the Powder House on Low Street and a free lecture on the Newburyport origins of photography at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Senior/Community Center. All events are free. See https://npt.wildapricot.org for details.
Free choir concert at IC
In celebration of Immaculate Conception Parish’s 175th anniversary, a free choir concert will be performed Sunday at 2 p.m. by the adult choir at the church, 42 Green St., Newburyport. Led by music director Donna Postle, the choir will perform music from choral to contemporary accompanied by organist Tim Richard and flautist Judy Manni.
